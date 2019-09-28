Reviewing Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC)’s and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU)’s results

Both Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) and KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ:KBLMU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 10 0.00 30.02M 0.00 0.00 KBL Merger Corp. IV N/A 0.00 N/A 0.08 132.33

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and KBL Merger Corp. IV’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 299,900,099.90% 0% 0% KBL Merger Corp. IV 0.00% 1.1% 1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.42% of KBL Merger Corp. IV are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.4% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.52% KBL Merger Corp. IV 2.36% 5.1% 7.36% 8.21% 0% 4.01%

For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s stock price has smaller growth than KBL Merger Corp. IV.

Summary

KBL Merger Corp. IV beats on 6 of the 9 factors Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.