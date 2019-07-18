Reviewing Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC)’s and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU)’s results

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) and Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INSUU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Insurance Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Insurance Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV shares and 15.53% of Insurance Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.77% of Insurance Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.3% Insurance Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 1.09% 0% 0% 0% 1.09%

For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s stock price has smaller growth than Insurance Acquisition Corp.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.