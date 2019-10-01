Reviewing Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC)’s and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC)’s results

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 10 0.00 30.02M 0.00 0.00 Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 14 0.00 N/A 0.15 71.72

Table 1 highlights Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 299,900,099.90% 0% 0% Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 50.85% respectively. Competitively, 18.66% are Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.4% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.52% Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.19% 0.58% 1.63% 3.28% 7.44% 1.86%

For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has weaker performance than Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.

Summary

Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. beats Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV on 4 of the 6 factors.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.