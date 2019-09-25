Reviewing Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC)’s and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC)’s results

This is a contrast between Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CTAC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 36.3% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.4% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.52% ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. 0.3% 0.8% 1.82% 0% 0% 3.93%

For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV has weaker performance than ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.

Summary

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. beats Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV on 2 of the 2 factors.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.