Reviewing Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA)’s and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP)’s results

Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. (NYSE:NDP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.66 N/A 1.75 5.72 Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Hennessy Advisors Inc. and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Hennessy Advisors Inc. and Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.3% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. shares and 17.69% of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. shares. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s share held by insiders are 29%. Comparatively, 0.12% are Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. -7.28% -12.79% -26.79% -32.41% -51.49% -6.49%

For the past year Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. was formed on July 26, 2005 2012 is domiciled in the United States.