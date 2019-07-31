Reviewing Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA)’s and Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW)’s results

Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) and Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.50 N/A 2.28 4.22 Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 13 13.96 N/A 0.26 50.76

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hennessy Advisors Inc. and Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Hennessy Advisors Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Hennessy Advisors Inc. and Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8% Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17.5% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. shares and 30.17% of Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. shares. Insiders held 34.4% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Advisors Inc. -4.16% 0.21% -13.33% -22.96% -49.32% -3.9% Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 1.14% 1.37% 5.22% 10.08% 5.06% 9.74%

For the past year Hennessy Advisors Inc. has -3.9% weaker performance while Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. has 9.74% stronger performance.

Summary

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. beats Hennessy Advisors Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.