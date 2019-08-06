Reviewing Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA)’s and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)’s results

Both Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.49 N/A 1.75 5.72 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 12 18.77 N/A 0.62 20.78

Table 1 highlights Hennessy Advisors Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Hennessy Advisors Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hennessy Advisors Inc. and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors at 17.3% and 42.65% respectively. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s share held by insiders are 29%. Comparatively, Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has 1.36% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2%

For the past year Hennessy Advisors Inc. has -0.1% weaker performance while Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has 13.2% stronger performance.

Summary

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats on 6 of the 10 factors Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.