Reviewing Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA)’s and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)’s results

Both Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.45 N/A 2.28 4.22 Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 12 61.04 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Hennessy Advisors Inc. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.5% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.75% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 34.4% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Advisors Inc. -4.16% 0.21% -13.33% -22.96% -49.32% -3.9% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. -3.93% -3.45% -4.87% -8.25% -20.66% 4.55%

For the past year Hennessy Advisors Inc. has -3.9% weaker performance while Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. has 4.55% stronger performance.

Summary

Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.