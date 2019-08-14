Reviewing Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA)’s and 23135 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIV)’s results

Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) and 23135 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIV) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.52 N/A 1.75 5.72 23135 N/A 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00

In table 1 we can see Hennessy Advisors Inc. and 23135’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Hennessy Advisors Inc. and 23135’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8% 23135 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hennessy Advisors Inc. and 23135 are owned by institutional investors at 17.3% and 44.99% respectively. Insiders held 29% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.95% are 23135’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1% 23135 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats 23135.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.