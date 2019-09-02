Reviewing Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (HEB)’s and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s results

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 5 14.71 N/A -9.62 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors at 3.7% and 2.82% respectively. Insiders owned 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64%

For the past year Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. was more bearish than Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Summary

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.