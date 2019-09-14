Reviewing Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (HEB)’s and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)’s results

Both Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -9.62 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 18.22 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2%

Liquidity

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, Spero Therapeutics Inc. which has a 17.5 Current Ratio and a 17.5 Quick Ratio. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $27.5, while its potential upside is 130.32%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.7% and 53.1% respectively. About 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49% Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94%

For the past year Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend while Spero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.