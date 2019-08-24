Reviewing Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (HEB)’s and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)’s results

Both Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 6 14.50 N/A -9.62 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 101 66.71 N/A -2.36 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11%

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s current beta is 0.78 and it happens to be 22.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.03 beta which is 103.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

The current Quick Ratio of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 2.8. Meanwhile, Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Spark Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 9 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $107.06, while its potential upside is 6.23%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.5%. Comparatively, 7.2% are Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54%

For the past year Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has -70.49% weaker performance while Spark Therapeutics Inc. has 155.54% stronger performance.

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.