Reviewing Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (HEB)’s and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA)’s results

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 6 14.19 N/A -9.62 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8. Competitively, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.6 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.7% and 70.7% respectively. 6.5% are Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95%

For the past year Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. was more bearish than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.