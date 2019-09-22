Reviewing Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (HEB)’s and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s results

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -9.62 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 46.30 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6%

Volatility and Risk

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has a 0.78 beta, while its volatility is 22.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Nabriva Therapeutics plc on the other hand, has 2.4 beta which makes it 140.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nabriva Therapeutics plc are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Nabriva Therapeutics plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.7% and 49.6%. Insiders held 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares. Competitively, Nabriva Therapeutics plc has 0.61% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49% Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67%

For the past year Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has -70.49% weaker performance while Nabriva Therapeutics plc has 62.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Nabriva Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 7 factors Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.