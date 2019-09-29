Reviewing Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (HEB)’s and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s results

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -9.62 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 10 -0.16 15.22M -6.84 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 153,272,910.37% -337.5% -80.1%

Risk & Volatility

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s current beta is 0.78 and it happens to be 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s 120.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a consensus target price of $20, with potential upside of 117.16%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are owned by institutional investors at 3.7% and 88.8% respectively. Insiders held 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35%

For the past year La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has weaker performance than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.