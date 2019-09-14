Reviewing Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (HEB)’s and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)’s results

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -9.62 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 21 6.41 N/A 2.08 10.22

Demonstrates Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Exelixis Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Volatility and Risk

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s current beta is 0.78 and it happens to be 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Exelixis Inc. has beta of 1.95 which is 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, Exelixis Inc. which has a 7.6 Current Ratio and a 7.5 Quick Ratio. Exelixis Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Exelixis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Exelixis Inc. is $23, which is potential 19.54% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Exelixis Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.7% and 80.9%. Insiders owned roughly 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Exelixis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49% Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13%

For the past year Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend while Exelixis Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Exelixis Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.