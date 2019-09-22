Reviewing Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (HEB)’s and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -9.62 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 4.54 N/A -7.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Volatility & Risk

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s 0.78 beta indicates that its volatility is 22.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has beta of 2.82 which is 182.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.7% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 10.5% are Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend while Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.