Reviewing Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (HEB)’s and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)’s results

Both Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 7 14.90 N/A -9.62 0.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 7 106.49 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69% Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8. Competitively, Cue Biopharma Inc. has 3 and 3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cue Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.7% and 21.7%. Insiders held roughly 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Cue Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49% Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81%

For the past year Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend while Cue Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cue Biopharma Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.