Reviewing Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (HEB)’s and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s results

This is a contrast between Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 7 27.95 N/A -0.23 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 276.28 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -127% -64.4% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Volatility and Risk

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has a beta of 0.53 and its 47.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.86 beta.

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. Its rival Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 20.4 and 20.4 respectively. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

On the other hand, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 83.79% and its consensus target price is $22.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares and 77.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.6% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -3.95% 0.79% -37.62% -31.94% -48.93% -15.36% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.23% 6.39% -28.83% -34.68% -48.93% -16.41%

For the past year Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. was less bearish than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.