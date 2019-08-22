Reviewing Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (HEB)’s and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s results

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 6 13.75 N/A -9.62 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 80.84 N/A -0.55 0.00

In table 1 we can see Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Celsion Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Celsion Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4%

Risk and Volatility

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has a beta of 0.78 and its 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Celsion Corporation on the other hand, has 1.95 beta which makes it 95.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8. Competitively, Celsion Corporation has 4.2 and 4.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Celsion Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and Celsion Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 3.7% and 9.2% respectively. About 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Celsion Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend while Celsion Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Celsion Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.