Reviewing Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (HEB)’s and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)’s results

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -9.62 0.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8%

Volatility and Risk

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has a 0.78 beta, while its volatility is 22.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Calithera Biosciences Inc. has a 1.84 beta which is 84.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 and its Quick Ratio is 6.8. Calithera Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.2% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74%

For the past year Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend while Calithera Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.