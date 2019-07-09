Reviewing Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (HEB)’s and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s results

Since Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 7 27.95 N/A -0.23 0.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -127% -64.4% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5%

Liquidity

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.9% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% are Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -3.95% 0.79% -37.62% -31.94% -48.93% -15.36% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -8.91% 5.4% 4.27% 82.03% 13.05% 178.24%

For the past year Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend while BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.