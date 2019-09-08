Reviewing Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (HEB)’s and BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) and BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 5 14.80 N/A -9.62 0.00 BioLineRx Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -2.99 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and BioLineRx Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and BioLineRx Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69% BioLineRx Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and BioLineRx Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 3.7% and 27.13% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, BioLineRx Ltd. has 3.46% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49% BioLineRx Ltd. -0.25% -22.16% -31.09% -59.03% -70.47% -39.48%

For the past year Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. was more bearish than BioLineRx Ltd.

Summary

BioLineRx Ltd. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, engages in identifying, in-licensing, and developing therapeutic candidates that address unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a novel peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immunotherapy treatment in development for multiple solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator containing a novel, acidic, aqueous solution as a medical device for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions. The companyÂ’s other therapeutic candidates comprise BL-1040, a novel, resorbable polymer solution for use in the prevention of ventricular remodeling that may occur in patients who have suffered an acute myocardial infarction; BL-9020, which is a novel monoclonal antibody treatment designed to prevent immune-mediated destruction of insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas; BL-1210, a drug candidate intended for the treatment of liver fibrosis, primarily non- alcoholic steatohepatitis; BL-1220, an orally administered, novel composition of sodium alginate intended as a novel treatment for various liver failure conditions; and BL-1230, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 intended as a novel anti-inflammatory treatment for dry eye syndrome. The company has strategic collaborations with Novartis Pharma AG; Merck; MD Anderson Cancer Center to investigate the combination of BL-8040 with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in pancreatic cancer; Genentech Inc. to investigate the combination of BL-8040 and GenentechÂ’s Atezolizumab in various Phase Ib studies for multiple solid tumor indications and acute myeloid leukemia. BioLineRx Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in ModiÂ’in, Israel.