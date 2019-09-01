Reviewing Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (HMTV)’s and Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) and Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR). The two are both CATV Systems companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemisphere Media Group Inc. 13 2.96 N/A -0.02 0.00 Shaw Communications Inc. 20 0.00 N/A 1.14 17.25

Table 1 highlights Hemisphere Media Group Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Hemisphere Media Group Inc. and Shaw Communications Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemisphere Media Group Inc. 0.00% -2.2% -1% Shaw Communications Inc. 0.00% 13.1% 5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.46 shows that Hemisphere Media Group Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Shaw Communications Inc.’s 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.72 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hemisphere Media Group Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7. Competitively, Shaw Communications Inc. has 0.8 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Hemisphere Media Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Shaw Communications Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.2% of Hemisphere Media Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61% of Shaw Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% are Hemisphere Media Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 13.2% are Shaw Communications Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hemisphere Media Group Inc. -1.05% -6.17% -16.77% -5.45% 7.04% 1.4% Shaw Communications Inc. -0.31% -4.25% -2.59% -2.78% -5.04% 8.24%

For the past year Hemisphere Media Group Inc. was less bullish than Shaw Communications Inc.

Summary

Shaw Communications Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Hemisphere Media Group Inc.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. owns and operates Spanish-language cable and television broadcasting networks and a content platform in the United States and internationally. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 20 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; and WAPA, a broadcast television network, as well as that produces television content. The company also distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico; and operates WAPA.TV, a broadband news and entertainment Website. In addition, the company operates WAPA America, a cable television network that serves 5.3 million subscribers in the United States; and Pasiones, a cable television network that offers telenovelas and serialized dramas to 17.8 million subscribers in the United States and Latin America. Further, it operates Centroamerica TV, a cable television network that offers news and entertainment, and soccer programming to 4.1 million subscribers in Central America; and Television Dominicana, a cable television network that provides news and entertainment, and professional winter baseball leagues to approximately 3.2 million subscribers in the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Shaw Communications Inc. operates as a diversified communications company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Consumer, Business Network Services, Business Infrastructure Services, and Wireless segments. The Consumer segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi and phone, and satellite video services. The Business Network Services segment provides data networking, video, voice, and Internet services through a national fiber-optic backbone network; and satellite video and fleet tracking services. The Business Infrastructure Services segment provides data center colocation, cloud, and managed services. The Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communications services. The company was formerly known as Shaw Cable systems Ltd. and changed its name to Shaw Communications Inc. in May 1993. Shaw Communications Inc. was founded in 1966 and is based in Calgary, Canada.