Reviewing Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP)’s and Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)’s results

This is a contrast between Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) and Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helmerich & Payne Inc. 54 1.76 N/A -0.03 0.00 Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 1 95.18 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights Helmerich & Payne Inc. and Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Helmerich & Payne Inc. and Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helmerich & Payne Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 0.00% -30.2% -15.1%

Risk & Volatility

Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s 1.48 beta indicates that its volatility is 48.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s 89.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.89 beta.

Liquidity

Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Helmerich & Payne Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Helmerich & Payne Inc. and Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Helmerich & Payne Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Helmerich & Payne Inc. is $63.42, with potential upside of 45.79%. Meanwhile, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s consensus price target is $2.85, while its potential upside is 93.88%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. seems more appealing than Helmerich & Payne Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Helmerich & Payne Inc. and Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.4% and 7.7% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of Helmerich & Payne Inc. shares. Comparatively, 35.38% are Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Helmerich & Payne Inc. -2.4% -3.38% -11.66% -12.58% -21.13% 3.63% Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. -6.58% 7.58% 13.6% 42.57% 15.45% 151.64%

For the past year Helmerich & Payne Inc. has weaker performance than Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.

Summary

Helmerich & Payne Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Torchlight Energy Resources Inc.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. engages in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells. It provides drilling rigs, equipment, personnel, and camps on a contract basis to explore for and develop oil and gas from onshore areas and from fixed platforms, tension-leg platforms, and spars in offshore areas. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Oklahoma, California, Texas, Wyoming, Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Mexico, and North Dakota. The Offshore segment has drilling operations in the Gulf of Mexico and Equatorial Guinea. The International Land segment conducts drilling operations in Ecuador, Colombia, Argentina, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates. As of September 30, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 348 land rigs in the United States; 38 international land rigs; and 9 offshore platform rigs. The company also owns, develops, and operates commercial real estate properties; and researches and develops rotary steerable technology. Its real estate investments include a shopping center comprising approximately 441,000 leasable square feet; multi-tenant industrial warehouse properties covering approximately one million leasable square feet; and approximately 210 acres of undeveloped real estate located in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In addition, it offers Bit Guidance System that uses cognitive computing to guide the directional drilling process. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016 it had interests in three oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in Central Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.