Reviewing Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP)’s and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s results

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helmerich & Payne Inc. 51 1.66 N/A -0.03 0.00 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. 12 0.64 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Helmerich & Payne Inc. and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helmerich & Payne Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -5.7%

Volatility & Risk

Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s 1.48 beta indicates that its volatility is 48.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. has beta of 1.43 which is 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. are 1.8 and 1.7 respectively. Helmerich & Payne Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Helmerich & Payne Inc. and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Helmerich & Payne Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The average target price of Helmerich & Payne Inc. is $64.88, with potential upside of 50.05%. Meanwhile, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s average target price is $12.5, while its potential upside is 29.27%. The data provided earlier shows that Helmerich & Payne Inc. appears more favorable than Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.4% of Helmerich & Payne Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.7% of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Helmerich & Payne Inc. -2.4% -3.38% -11.66% -12.58% -21.13% 3.63% Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. 3.47% -1.61% -9.14% -4.28% -31.91% 12.37%

For the past year Helmerich & Payne Inc. was less bullish than Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.

Summary

Helmerich & Payne Inc. beats Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. engages in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells. It provides drilling rigs, equipment, personnel, and camps on a contract basis to explore for and develop oil and gas from onshore areas and from fixed platforms, tension-leg platforms, and spars in offshore areas. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Oklahoma, California, Texas, Wyoming, Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Mexico, and North Dakota. The Offshore segment has drilling operations in the Gulf of Mexico and Equatorial Guinea. The International Land segment conducts drilling operations in Ecuador, Colombia, Argentina, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates. As of September 30, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 348 land rigs in the United States; 38 international land rigs; and 9 offshore platform rigs. The company also owns, develops, and operates commercial real estate properties; and researches and develops rotary steerable technology. Its real estate investments include a shopping center comprising approximately 441,000 leasable square feet; multi-tenant industrial warehouse properties covering approximately one million leasable square feet; and approximately 210 acres of undeveloped real estate located in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In addition, it offers Bit Guidance System that uses cognitive computing to guide the directional drilling process. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. The companyÂ’s Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a drilling fleet of 202 marketable land-based drilling rigs. Its Pressure Pumping segment offers pressure pumping services that consist of well stimulation and cementing for the completion of new wells and remedial work on existing wells, as well as hydraulic and nitrogen fracturing, cementing, and acid pumping services in Texas and the Appalachian region. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. also manufactures and sells pipe handling components and related technology to drilling contractors in North America and other markets; and owns and invests in oil and natural gas assets as a non-operating working interest owner located principally in Texas and New Mexico. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.