Reviewing Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)’s and McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR)’s results

Since Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) and McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR) are part of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 8 1.79 N/A 0.19 45.39 McDermott International Inc. 8 0.12 N/A -15.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and McDermott International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and McDermott International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 0.00% 1.7% 1.2% McDermott International Inc. 0.00% -130.5% -26%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.8 beta means Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s volatility is 180.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. McDermott International Inc.’s 3.14 beta is the reason why it is 214.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and McDermott International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 McDermott International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s upside potential is 12.61% at a $10 consensus target price. McDermott International Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7 consensus target price and a 20.90% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that McDermott International Inc. appears more favorable than Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.4% of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 93.8% of McDermott International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.5% of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares. Competitively, McDermott International Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 2.1% 0.23% 9.91% 24.08% -14.7% 61.92% McDermott International Inc. -40.5% -34.09% -16.84% -29.84% -64.49% -1.83%

For the past year Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. had bullish trend while McDermott International Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors McDermott International Inc.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. It operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities. The company engineers, manages, and conducts well construction, intervention, and abandonment operations in water depths ranging from 200 to 10,000 feet; and operates remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), trenchers, and ROVDrills for offshore construction, maintenance, and well intervention services. It also offers well intervention; intervention engineering; production enhancement; inspection, repair, and maintenance of production structures, trees, jumpers, risers, pipelines, and subsea equipment; and life of field support. In addition, the company provides reclamation and remediation services; well plugging and abandonment services; pipeline abandonment services; and site inspections. Further, it engages in the installation of subsea pipelines, flowlines, control umbilicals, manifold assemblies, and risers; burial of pipelines; installation and tie-in of riser and manifold assembly; commissioning, testing, and inspection activities; and provision of cable and umbilical lay, and connection services. Additionally, the company offers oil and natural gas processing services to oil and natural gas companies; and fast response system services. It serves independent oil and gas producers and suppliers, pipeline transmission companies, alternative energy companies, and offshore engineering and construction firms. The company was formerly known as Cal Dive International, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. in March 2006. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

McDermott International, Inc. provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments worldwide. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects. Its operations include fabrication and offshore installation of fixed and floating structures; and the installation of pipelines and subsea systems, as well as provision of shallow water and deep water construction services. The companyÂ’s customers include national, integrated, and other oil and gas companies. McDermott International, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.