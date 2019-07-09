Reviewing Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)’s and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)’s results

Since Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) are part of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 7 1.65 N/A 0.22 35.75 KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 25 0.83 N/A 0.59 44.01

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is currently more affordable than KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 0.00% 2% 1.3% KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.9% 3%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s average target price is $10, while its potential upside is 21.36%. On the other hand, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 70.45% and its average target price is $32.25. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 99.8% of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89.3% of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 5.4% of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 4.68% -2.25% 9.51% -4.4% -1.63% 44.73% KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. -1.52% -10.7% -7.74% -12.86% 0% 10.36%

For the past year Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has stronger performance than KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.

Summary

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. It operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities. The company engineers, manages, and conducts well construction, intervention, and abandonment operations in water depths ranging from 200 to 10,000 feet; and operates remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), trenchers, and ROVDrills for offshore construction, maintenance, and well intervention services. It also offers well intervention; intervention engineering; production enhancement; inspection, repair, and maintenance of production structures, trees, jumpers, risers, pipelines, and subsea equipment; and life of field support. In addition, the company provides reclamation and remediation services; well plugging and abandonment services; pipeline abandonment services; and site inspections. Further, it engages in the installation of subsea pipelines, flowlines, control umbilicals, manifold assemblies, and risers; burial of pipelines; installation and tie-in of riser and manifold assembly; commissioning, testing, and inspection activities; and provision of cable and umbilical lay, and connection services. Additionally, the company offers oil and natural gas processing services to oil and natural gas companies; and fast response system services. It serves independent oil and gas producers and suppliers, pipeline transmission companies, alternative energy companies, and offshore engineering and construction firms. The company was formerly known as Cal Dive International, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. in March 2006. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It serves oil and gas companies, and project management firms. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wellington, Florida.