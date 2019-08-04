Reviewing Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)’s and Its Competitors results

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.73% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has 0.5% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 5.23% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 0.00% 1.70% 1.20% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. N/A 8 45.39 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.59 1.97 2.56

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. currently has an average price target of $10, suggesting a potential upside of 24.22%. The rivals have a potential upside of 51.01%. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 2.1% 0.23% 9.91% 24.08% -14.7% 61.92% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has stronger performance than Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has a beta of 2.8 and its 180.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s rivals are 72.21% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.72 beta.

Dividends

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s competitors beat Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. It operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities. The company engineers, manages, and conducts well construction, intervention, and abandonment operations in water depths ranging from 200 to 10,000 feet; and operates remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), trenchers, and ROVDrills for offshore construction, maintenance, and well intervention services. It also offers well intervention; intervention engineering; production enhancement; inspection, repair, and maintenance of production structures, trees, jumpers, risers, pipelines, and subsea equipment; and life of field support. In addition, the company provides reclamation and remediation services; well plugging and abandonment services; pipeline abandonment services; and site inspections. Further, it engages in the installation of subsea pipelines, flowlines, control umbilicals, manifold assemblies, and risers; burial of pipelines; installation and tie-in of riser and manifold assembly; commissioning, testing, and inspection activities; and provision of cable and umbilical lay, and connection services. Additionally, the company offers oil and natural gas processing services to oil and natural gas companies; and fast response system services. It serves independent oil and gas producers and suppliers, pipeline transmission companies, alternative energy companies, and offshore engineering and construction firms. The company was formerly known as Cal Dive International, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. in March 2006. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.