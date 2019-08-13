Reviewing Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)’s and Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. (NYSE:HOS)’s results

Both Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) and Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. (NYSE:HOS) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 8 1.50 N/A 0.19 45.39 Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 1 0.13 N/A -3.11 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 0.00% 1.7% 1.2% Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 0.00% -8.9% -4.3%

Risk and Volatility

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is 180.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.8 beta. From a competition point of view, Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. has a 1.97 beta which is 97.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$10 is Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 34.05%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.4% and 55.5%. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 5.2% are Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 2.1% 0.23% 9.91% 24.08% -14.7% 61.92% Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 4% -11.11% -17.46% -23.53% -78.56% -27.78%

For the past year Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. had bullish trend while Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. beats Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. It operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities. The company engineers, manages, and conducts well construction, intervention, and abandonment operations in water depths ranging from 200 to 10,000 feet; and operates remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), trenchers, and ROVDrills for offshore construction, maintenance, and well intervention services. It also offers well intervention; intervention engineering; production enhancement; inspection, repair, and maintenance of production structures, trees, jumpers, risers, pipelines, and subsea equipment; and life of field support. In addition, the company provides reclamation and remediation services; well plugging and abandonment services; pipeline abandonment services; and site inspections. Further, it engages in the installation of subsea pipelines, flowlines, control umbilicals, manifold assemblies, and risers; burial of pipelines; installation and tie-in of riser and manifold assembly; commissioning, testing, and inspection activities; and provision of cable and umbilical lay, and connection services. Additionally, the company offers oil and natural gas processing services to oil and natural gas companies; and fast response system services. It serves independent oil and gas producers and suppliers, pipeline transmission companies, alternative energy companies, and offshore engineering and construction firms. The company was formerly known as Cal Dive International, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. in March 2006. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Latin America, and internationally. Its fleet of U.S.-flagged OSVs and MPSVs support deep-well, deepwater, and ultra-deepwater activities of the offshore oil and gas industry, such as oil and gas exploration, field development, production, construction, installation, well-stimulation, and other enhanced oil recovery, as well as inspection, repair, and maintenance services. The company also provides vessel management services, including crewing, daily operational management, and maintenance activities for other vessels owners. As of February 15, 2017, it owned and operated 62 OSVs and 8 MPSVs. Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.