Reviewing Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)’s and CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) and CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP). The two are both Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 7 1.69 N/A 0.22 35.75 CSI Compressco LP 3 0.38 N/A -0.90 0.00

Demonstrates Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and CSI Compressco LP earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and CSI Compressco LP’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 0.00% 2% 1.3% CSI Compressco LP 0.00% -50% -3.9%

Risk & Volatility

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has a beta of 2.77 and its 177.00% more volatile than S&P 500. CSI Compressco LP on the other hand, has 2.2 beta which makes it 120.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and CSI Compressco LP can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CSI Compressco LP 0 0 0 0.00

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has a 18.48% upside potential and an average target price of $10.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.8% of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.9% of CSI Compressco LP are owned by institutional investors. About 5.4% of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of CSI Compressco LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 4.68% -2.25% 9.51% -4.4% -1.63% 44.73% CSI Compressco LP 5.03% 19.53% 29.56% -36.38% -45.64% 53.02%

For the past year Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has weaker performance than CSI Compressco LP

Summary

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. beats CSI Compressco LP on 8 of the 9 factors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. It operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities. The company engineers, manages, and conducts well construction, intervention, and abandonment operations in water depths ranging from 200 to 10,000 feet; and operates remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), trenchers, and ROVDrills for offshore construction, maintenance, and well intervention services. It also offers well intervention; intervention engineering; production enhancement; inspection, repair, and maintenance of production structures, trees, jumpers, risers, pipelines, and subsea equipment; and life of field support. In addition, the company provides reclamation and remediation services; well plugging and abandonment services; pipeline abandonment services; and site inspections. Further, it engages in the installation of subsea pipelines, flowlines, control umbilicals, manifold assemblies, and risers; burial of pipelines; installation and tie-in of riser and manifold assembly; commissioning, testing, and inspection activities; and provision of cable and umbilical lay, and connection services. Additionally, the company offers oil and natural gas processing services to oil and natural gas companies; and fast response system services. It serves independent oil and gas producers and suppliers, pipeline transmission companies, alternative energy companies, and offshore engineering and construction firms. The company was formerly known as Cal Dive International, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. in March 2006. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services. It also provides medium-horsepower compressor packages to move natural gas from the wellhead through the field gathering system; and high-horsepower compressor packages that are primarily used in midstream applications. In addition, the company offers well monitoring and sand separation, as well as early production services. Further, it fabricates and sells natural gas compressor packages for various applications, including gas gathering, gas lift, carbon dioxide injection, wellhead compression, gas storage, refrigeration plant compression, gas processing, pressure maintenance, pipeline transmission, vapor recovery, pipeline station optimization, gas transmission, fuel gas boosters, and coal bed methane systems, as well as sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other parts. CSI Compressco GP Inc. serves as the general partner of CSI Compressco LP. The company was formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P. and changed its name to CSI Compressco LP in December 2014. CSI Compressco LP was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.