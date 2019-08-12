Reviewing Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)’s and Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY)’s results

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) and Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 8 1.49 N/A 0.19 45.39 Apergy Corporation 36 1.78 N/A 1.20 27.04

Table 1 demonstrates Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and Apergy Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Apergy Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Apergy Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 0.00% 1.7% 1.2% Apergy Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 4.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and Apergy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Apergy Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $10, while its potential upside is 34.95%. Meanwhile, Apergy Corporation’s consensus target price is $44.67, while its potential upside is 57.29%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Apergy Corporation is looking more favorable than Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and Apergy Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.4% and 93.7%. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.5%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Apergy Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 2.1% 0.23% 9.91% 24.08% -14.7% 61.92% Apergy Corporation 3.5% -3.81% -16.35% -5.66% -19.32% 20.13%

For the past year Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Apergy Corporation.

Summary

Apergy Corporation beats Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. It operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities. The company engineers, manages, and conducts well construction, intervention, and abandonment operations in water depths ranging from 200 to 10,000 feet; and operates remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), trenchers, and ROVDrills for offshore construction, maintenance, and well intervention services. It also offers well intervention; intervention engineering; production enhancement; inspection, repair, and maintenance of production structures, trees, jumpers, risers, pipelines, and subsea equipment; and life of field support. In addition, the company provides reclamation and remediation services; well plugging and abandonment services; pipeline abandonment services; and site inspections. Further, it engages in the installation of subsea pipelines, flowlines, control umbilicals, manifold assemblies, and risers; burial of pipelines; installation and tie-in of riser and manifold assembly; commissioning, testing, and inspection activities; and provision of cable and umbilical lay, and connection services. Additionally, the company offers oil and natural gas processing services to oil and natural gas companies; and fast response system services. It serves independent oil and gas producers and suppliers, pipeline transmission companies, alternative energy companies, and offshore engineering and construction firms. The company was formerly known as Cal Dive International, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. in March 2006. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. This segment offers its products under the brand names of Harbison-Fischer, Norris, Alberta Oil Tool, Oil Lift Technology, PCS Ferguson, Pro-Rod, Upco, Accelerated, Norriseal-Wellmark, Quartzdyne, Spirit, Theta, Timberline, and Windrock. The Drilling Technologies segment provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings for use in oil and gas drill bits under the US Synthetic brand. The company was formerly known as Wellsite Corporation and changed its name to Apergy Corporation in February 2018. Apergy Corporation is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. As of May 8, 2018, Apergy Corporation operates independently of PHI Group Inc.