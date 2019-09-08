Reviewing Helios Technologies Inc. (HLIO)’s and Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC)’s results

We are comparing Helios Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) and Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helios Technologies Inc. 45 2.45 N/A 1.63 28.88 Regal Beloit Corporation 79 0.86 N/A 5.41 14.71

Demonstrates Helios Technologies Inc. and Regal Beloit Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Regal Beloit Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Helios Technologies Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Helios Technologies Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Regal Beloit Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Helios Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) and Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helios Technologies Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 5% Regal Beloit Corporation 0.00% 11% 5.6%

Volatility & Risk

Helios Technologies Inc. has a 1.81 beta, while its volatility is 81.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Regal Beloit Corporation’s 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.58 beta.

Liquidity

Helios Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Regal Beloit Corporation are 2.7 and 1.5 respectively. Regal Beloit Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Helios Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Helios Technologies Inc. and Regal Beloit Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Helios Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Regal Beloit Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

The downside potential is -5.96% for Helios Technologies Inc. with average target price of $42. On the other hand, Regal Beloit Corporation’s potential upside is 28.49% and its average target price is $93. The information presented earlier suggests that Regal Beloit Corporation looks more robust than Helios Technologies Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.3% of Helios Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 95.9% of Regal Beloit Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are Helios Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Regal Beloit Corporation has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Helios Technologies Inc. -2.04% 0.45% -7.99% 34.98% -5.72% 41.49% Regal Beloit Corporation -3.93% -3.03% -5.69% 4.09% -4.82% 13.66%

For the past year Helios Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Regal Beloit Corporation.

Summary

Regal Beloit Corporation beats Helios Technologies Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial and Industrial Systems segment provides AC and DC motors, and controls; motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers; and starters, contactors, relays, variable frequency drives, and integrated solutions of components. This segment also offers precision stator and rotor kits; hazardous duty motors; and electric generators, automatic transfer switches, power generation and distribution switch gears, and components and system controls. It serves commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); pool and spa; standby and critical power; and oil and gas system markets. The Climate Solutions segment offers motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers, as well as capacitors, precision stators, and rotor sets for residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters, and commercial refrigeration markets. The Power Transmission Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings; conveyor products; disc products, patented diaphragms, gear couplings, couplings and transmission elements, gears, grids, jaws, elastomers, and joints; mechanical power transmission drives, components, and bearings; and worm gearing, shaft mount reducer, helical concentric and right angle, bevel and miter gearing, center pivot gearing, and open gearing products. It serves beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, and aerospace and general industrial markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors. Regal Beloit Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.