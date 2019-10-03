Reviewing Helios Technologies Inc. (HLIO)’s and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX)’s results

Helios Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX), both competing one another are Diversified Machinery companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helios Technologies Inc. 42 7.26 29.12M 1.63 28.88 Colfax Corporation 28 1.23 83.46M 0.71 38.82

Table 1 highlights Helios Technologies Inc. and Colfax Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Colfax Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Helios Technologies Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Helios Technologies Inc. is currently more affordable than Colfax Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Helios Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helios Technologies Inc. 69,848,884.62% 9.8% 5% Colfax Corporation 300,215,827.34% 1.9% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.81 beta means Helios Technologies Inc.’s volatility is 81.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Colfax Corporation is 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.6 beta.

Liquidity

Helios Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Colfax Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Helios Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Colfax Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Helios Technologies Inc. and Colfax Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Helios Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Colfax Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Helios Technologies Inc. has an average price target of $42, and a 11.05% upside potential. Competitively Colfax Corporation has an average price target of $33, with potential upside of 16.86%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Colfax Corporation seems more appealing than Helios Technologies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.3% of Helios Technologies Inc. shares and 19.87% of Colfax Corporation shares. 0.8% are Helios Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Colfax Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Helios Technologies Inc. -2.04% 0.45% -7.99% 34.98% -5.72% 41.49% Colfax Corporation -5.01% 0.25% -7.67% 10.68% -11.54% 32.44%

For the past year Helios Technologies Inc. was more bullish than Colfax Corporation.

Summary

Helios Technologies Inc. beats on 9 of the 15 factors Colfax Corporation.

Colfax Corporation, an industrial manufacturing and engineering company, provides gas and fluid handling, and fabrication technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment designs, manufactures, supplies, installs, and maintains heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps, fluid handling systems, controls, and specialty valves. It markets air and gas handling products under Howden brand name; and fluid-handling products under Allweiler and Imo brand names. This segment sells its products and services directly, as well as through independent representatives and distributors to customers in the power generation, oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, marine, general industrial, and other end markets. It also provides repair and retrofit services for valves and products manufactured by other valve suppliers; and lubrication system equipment and services, including LubriMist oil mist generators, Mistlock bearing lubrication cartridges, and ThermoJet oil purifiers, as well as various services, such as high velocity oil flushing, leakage oil reclamation, and condition monitoring services. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting and joining steels, aluminum, and other metals and metal alloys. This segment provides welding consumables comprising electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes under the ESAB brand name; and cutting equipment and consumables, and gas control and specialty welding products under the Victor brand name. It sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales to the oil and gas, power generation, wind power, shipbuilding, pipelines, mobile/off-highway equipment, and mining markets. Colfax Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Annapolis Junction, Maryland.