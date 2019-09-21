Reviewing Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (HMNY)’s and Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)’s results

Both Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMNY) and Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. N/A 0.09 N/A -1.71 0.00 Perspecta Inc. 23 0.98 N/A 0.43 53.76

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. and Perspecta Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. and Perspecta Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. 0.00% 0% -171.7% Perspecta Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Perspecta Inc. has 0.9 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Perspecta Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. and Perspecta Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Perspecta Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively the average price target of Perspecta Inc. is $20, which is potential -23.95% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. and Perspecta Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.7% and 77.5% respectively. Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.08%. Comparatively, 0.2% are Perspecta Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. -4.35% -8.33% -45% -79.82% -99.73% -86.25% Perspecta Inc. -1.64% 0.3% 1.7% 16.94% 6.92% 35.48%

For the past year Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. had bearish trend while Perspecta Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Perspecta Inc. beats Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. provides a range of information technology (IT) consulting solutions, custom application development, and analytics services to Fortune 1000 companies and other organizations in the United States. Its services include application value management, application development, integration, independent validation, infrastructure, information management, and analytics services. The company supports various computer technology platforms and client IT projects using a range of third-party software applications. In addition, it develops RedZone Map, a GPS-driven real-time crime and navigation map application that provides users with real time crime data and a platform for alerting other users to criminal and other safety related occurrences in a navigation map format, as well as allows users to report a crime and upload videos of live incidents. Its clients operate in various industries, including banking, financial services, automotive, insurance, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Helios and Matheson Information Technology Inc. and changed its name to Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. in May 2013. Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Perspecta Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. It offers cloud, platform, and IT Outsourcing services; enterprise and cloud applications services in the areas of application modernization and transformation, application development, testing and digital assurance, and application management; and enterprise security solutions, including building security infrastructures into the fabric of U.S. government agencies' digital enterprises. The company also provides services for converged mobility and workplace management, such as mobile enterprise services, virtual desktop and application services, and workplace device services; and a portfolio of analytics services comprising analytics platforms, information governance, artificial intelligence, and advisory services. Perspecta Inc. is based in Chantilly, Virginia.