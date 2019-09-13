Reviewing Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (HMNY)’s and MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO)’s results

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMNY) and MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) have been rivals in the Information Technology Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. N/A 0.02 N/A -1.71 0.00 MIND C.T.I. Ltd 2 2.38 N/A 0.28 7.72

Table 1 demonstrates Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. and MIND C.T.I. Ltd’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. 0.00% 0% -171.7% MIND C.T.I. Ltd 0.00% 28.5% 21.6%

Volatility and Risk

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. is 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.51 beta. MIND C.T.I. Ltd’s 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.7 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor MIND C.T.I. Ltd’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. MIND C.T.I. Ltd can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. and MIND C.T.I. Ltd has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.7% and 16.2%. 0.08% are Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 55.8% of MIND C.T.I. Ltd shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. -4.35% -8.33% -45% -79.82% -99.73% -86.25% MIND C.T.I. Ltd -0.91% -1.81% -0.46% -11.79% 0.7% -4.82%

For the past year Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. was more bearish than MIND C.T.I. Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors MIND C.T.I. Ltd beats Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. provides a range of information technology (IT) consulting solutions, custom application development, and analytics services to Fortune 1000 companies and other organizations in the United States. Its services include application value management, application development, integration, independent validation, infrastructure, information management, and analytics services. The company supports various computer technology platforms and client IT projects using a range of third-party software applications. In addition, it develops RedZone Map, a GPS-driven real-time crime and navigation map application that provides users with real time crime data and a platform for alerting other users to criminal and other safety related occurrences in a navigation map format, as well as allows users to report a crime and upload videos of live incidents. Its clients operate in various industries, including banking, financial services, automotive, insurance, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Helios and Matheson Information Technology Inc. and changed its name to Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. in May 2013. Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform. Its solutions also include a workflow engine to support the implementation of business processes, including subscriber registration, order management, trouble ticket, and debt collection; and an integral point of sale solution that covers all dealer, store and cashier management, and sales processes. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising installation, turnkey project implementation services, customer support, training and maintenance services, software and process customization, and project management, as well as managed services, including day to day billing operational tasks primarily to its billing and customer care customers. Further, it provides PhonEX-ONE, an enterprise software product that collects, records, and stores call information, which are used by corporations for telecom expense management, call accounting, traffic analysis, and fraud detection. The company offers its products directly, as well as through network equipment vendors and systems integrators, and resellers primarily to communication providers, such as traditional wireline and wireless, voice over IP, broadband IP network operators, LTE operators, cable operators, and mobile virtual network operators. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.