Reviewing Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (HMNY)’s and Its Peers results

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMNY) is a company in the Information Technology Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. has 1.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 57.43% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. has 0.08% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 10.38% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. 0.00% 0.00% -171.70% Industry Average 0.63% 36.87% 9.45%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. and its peers’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 21.28M 3.40B 620.98

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.69 2.29 2.64

The peers have a potential upside of 57.14%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. -4.35% -8.33% -45% -79.82% -99.73% -86.25% Industry Average 4.10% 7.86% 14.93% 32.88% 26.15% 44.45%

For the past year Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. has -86.25% weaker performance while Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.’s peers have 44.45% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.21 and has 2.18 Quick Ratio. Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. is 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.51. Competitively, Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.’s peers are 10.78% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Dividends

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.’s peers beat Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. provides a range of information technology (IT) consulting solutions, custom application development, and analytics services to Fortune 1000 companies and other organizations in the United States. Its services include application value management, application development, integration, independent validation, infrastructure, information management, and analytics services. The company supports various computer technology platforms and client IT projects using a range of third-party software applications. In addition, it develops RedZone Map, a GPS-driven real-time crime and navigation map application that provides users with real time crime data and a platform for alerting other users to criminal and other safety related occurrences in a navigation map format, as well as allows users to report a crime and upload videos of live incidents. Its clients operate in various industries, including banking, financial services, automotive, insurance, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Helios and Matheson Information Technology Inc. and changed its name to Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. in May 2013. Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.