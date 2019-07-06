Reviewing Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII)’s and TrueBlue Inc. (NYSE:TBI)’s results

As Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies, Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) and TrueBlue Inc. (NYSE:TBI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. 35 0.77 N/A 2.63 12.63 TrueBlue Inc. 23 0.35 N/A 1.62 14.48

Table 1 demonstrates Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. and TrueBlue Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. TrueBlue Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Heidrick & Struggles International Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of TrueBlue Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. and TrueBlue Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 8% TrueBlue Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 5.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.37 shows that Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. TrueBlue Inc.’s 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, TrueBlue Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. TrueBlue Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Heidrick & Struggles International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. and TrueBlue Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 TrueBlue Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. has an average target price of $39.33, and a 34.23% upside potential. Competitively TrueBlue Inc. has an average target price of $25.5, with potential upside of 16.17%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. is looking more favorable than TrueBlue Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. and TrueBlue Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.4% and 97%. Insiders owned 1.7% of Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.5% are TrueBlue Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. -3.63% -18.97% -0.96% -5.25% -12.57% 6.38% TrueBlue Inc. -2.04% -4.55% 0.17% -4.93% -4.2% 5.71%

For the past year Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. was more bullish than TrueBlue Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. beats TrueBlue Inc.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services on a retained basis to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and deployment of senior executives. Its leadership consulting services and culture shaping services include leadership assessment; leadership, team, and board development; succession planning; talent strategy; people performance; inter-team collaboration; and organizational transformation. The company also specializes in advising organizations and institutions on strategic planning and decision making. It serves Fortune 1000 companies; middle market and emerging growth companies; governmental, higher education, and not-for-profit organizations; and other private and public entities. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

TrueBlue, Inc. provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality, and other industries under Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brand names. The PeopleManagement segment provides contingent labor and outsourced industrial workforce solutions. It offers outsourced recruitment and on-premise management services, temporary skilled mechanics and technicians for the aviation and transportation industries, and temporary and dedicated drivers for the transportation and distribution industries under Staff Management, SIMOS Insourcing Solutions, PlaneTechs, and Centerline Drivers brand names. The PeopleScout segment provides permanent employee recruitment process outsourcing services; and offers managed service provider, which manages the customers' contingent labor programs comprising selection, performance management, compliance monitoring, and risk management. The company serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as customers in the construction, energy, manufacturing, warehousing, distribution, waste, wholesale, retail, transportation, aviation, hospitality, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Labor Ready, Inc. and changed its name to TrueBlue, Inc. in December 2007. TrueBlue, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.