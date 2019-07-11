Reviewing Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (HSII)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. has 94.4% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 63.65% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. has 1.7% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 5.38% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. 0.00% 19.80% 8.00% Industry Average 6.28% 46.48% 8.83%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. N/A 35 12.63 Industry Average 124.57M 1.99B 20.47

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 0.00 1.17 1.10 2.65

With average price target of $39.33, Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. has a potential upside of 34.83%. As a group, Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies have a potential upside of 64.48%. The research analysts’ view based on the data shown earlier is that Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. -3.63% -18.97% -0.96% -5.25% -12.57% 6.38% Industry Average 3.20% 9.36% 12.74% 29.67% 45.07% 31.66%

For the past year Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Heidrick & Struggles International Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.83 and has 1.83 Quick Ratio. Heidrick & Struggles International Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Heidrick & Struggles International Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.37. Competitively, Heidrick & Struggles International Inc.’s rivals are 38.43% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

Dividends

Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services on a retained basis to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and deployment of senior executives. Its leadership consulting services and culture shaping services include leadership assessment; leadership, team, and board development; succession planning; talent strategy; people performance; inter-team collaboration; and organizational transformation. The company also specializes in advising organizations and institutions on strategic planning and decision making. It serves Fortune 1000 companies; middle market and emerging growth companies; governmental, higher education, and not-for-profit organizations; and other private and public entities. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.