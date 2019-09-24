Reviewing HEICO Corporation (HEI)’s and Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI)’s results

HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) and Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) compete against each other in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HEICO Corporation 120 7.59 N/A 2.16 63.43 Triumph Group Inc. 22 0.37 N/A -6.43 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for HEICO Corporation and Triumph Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) and Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEICO Corporation 0.00% 20.5% 10.8% Triumph Group Inc. 0.00% 97.9% -9.9%

Risk and Volatility

HEICO Corporation has a beta of 0.68 and its 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Triumph Group Inc. has a 2.72 beta and it is 172.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of HEICO Corporation are 3.2 and 1.6. Competitively, Triumph Group Inc. has 1.3 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. HEICO Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Triumph Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

HEICO Corporation and Triumph Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HEICO Corporation 1 0 4 2.80 Triumph Group Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

HEICO Corporation has a consensus price target of $157.4, and a 21.06% upside potential. On the other hand, Triumph Group Inc.’s potential downside is -16.32% and its consensus price target is $20. The information presented earlier suggests that HEICO Corporation looks more robust than Triumph Group Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

HEICO Corporation and Triumph Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 63.3% and 0%. About 5.5% of HEICO Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Triumph Group Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HEICO Corporation -1.58% 3.01% 32.47% 65.54% 85.42% 76.5% Triumph Group Inc. 7.35% 5.58% 6.04% 39.17% 19.36% 110.7%

For the past year HEICO Corporation was less bullish than Triumph Group Inc.

Summary

HEICO Corporation beats Triumph Group Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government. This segment also distributes hydraulic, pneumatic, structural, mechanical, and electro-mechanical components for the commercial, regional, and general aviation markets; and offers repair and overhaul services for jet engine and aircraft component parts, avionics, instruments, composites, and flight surfaces of commercial airlines, as well as for avionics and navigation systems, subcomponents, and other instruments utilized on military aircrafts. Its Electronic Technologies Group segment provides electro-optical infrared simulation and test equipment; electro-optical laser products; electro-optical, microwave, and other power equipment; electromagnetic and radio interference shielding; high-speed interface products; high voltage interconnection devices; high voltage advanced power electronics; power conversion products; and underwater locator beacons. This segment also offers traveling wave tube amplifiers and microwave power modules; three-dimensional microelectronic and stacked memory products; harsh environment connectivity products and custom molded cable assemblies; radio frequency and microwave amplifiers, transmitters, and receivers; and high performance communications and electronic intercept receivers and tuners. The company serves the U.S. and foreign military agencies; prime defense contractors; and commercial and defense satellite and spacecraft equipment manufacturers. HEICO Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

Triumph Group, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aero structures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, Precision Components, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers, as well as offers processing services. The company also offers aircraft wings, flight control surfaces, composite and metal bonding, helicopter cabins, engine nacelles, precision machined parts, stretch-formed leading edges and fuselage skins, empennages, wing spars and stringers, acoustic and thermal insulation systems, and composite ducts and floor panels. In addition, it offers product support services, including component maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as postproduction supply chain services for air cycle machines, blades and vanes, APUs, cabin panes, shades, light lenses and other components, speed drives, combustors, engine and airframe accessories, stators, transition ducts, integrated drive generators, sidewalls, light assemblies, remote sensors, overhead bins, thrust reversers, and fuel bladder cells. The company serves the aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers of commercial, regional, business, and military aircraft and aircraft components, as well as commercial and regional airlines and air cargo carriers. Triumph Group, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.