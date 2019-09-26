Reviewing HEICO Corporation (HEI-A)’s and Moog Inc. (:)’s results

HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) and Moog Inc. (:), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|HEICO Corporation
|97
|7.45
|N/A
|2.17
|48.57
|Moog Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|4.65
|17.52
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of HEICO Corporation and Moog Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. HEICO Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Moog Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|HEICO Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Moog Inc.
|0.00%
|11%
|4.7%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of HEICO Corporation shares and 95.9% of Moog Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Moog Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|HEICO Corporation
|-2.87%
|1.57%
|19.22%
|55.17%
|66.76%
|67.29%
|Moog Inc.
|-15.15%
|-12.42%
|-11.22%
|-5.53%
|13.42%
|5.14%
For the past year HEICO Corporation has stronger performance than Moog Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 9 factors HEICO Corporation beats Moog Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.