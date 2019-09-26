Reviewing HEICO Corporation (HEI-A)’s and Moog Inc. (:)’s results

HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) and Moog Inc. (:), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HEICO Corporation 97 7.45 N/A 2.17 48.57 Moog Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 4.65 17.52

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of HEICO Corporation and Moog Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. HEICO Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Moog Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEICO Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Moog Inc. 0.00% 11% 4.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of HEICO Corporation shares and 95.9% of Moog Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Moog Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HEICO Corporation -2.87% 1.57% 19.22% 55.17% 66.76% 67.29% Moog Inc. -15.15% -12.42% -11.22% -5.53% 13.42% 5.14%

For the past year HEICO Corporation has stronger performance than Moog Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors HEICO Corporation beats Moog Inc.