Reviewing HEICO Corporation (HEI-A)’s and CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)’s results

Both HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) and CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) compete on a level playing field in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HEICO Corporation 92 8.57 N/A 2.17 48.57 CAE Inc. 24 0.00 N/A 0.94 28.77

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of HEICO Corporation and CAE Inc. CAE Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to HEICO Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. HEICO Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than CAE Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) and CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEICO Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% CAE Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 5.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of HEICO Corporation shares and 73.3% of CAE Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.1% are CAE Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HEICO Corporation -2.87% 1.57% 19.22% 55.17% 66.76% 67.29% CAE Inc. -1.28% 0.04% 16.16% 25.92% 33% 46.92%

For the past year HEICO Corporation was more bullish than CAE Inc.

Summary

HEICO Corporation beats CAE Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services. The Defence and Security segment operates as a training systems integrator for defense forces in the air, land, and naval domains, as well as for government organizations responsible for public safety. The Healthcare segment designs, manufactures, and markets simulators; offers audiovisual and simulation center management solutions; and develops courseware and offers services for training of medical and allied healthcare students, as well as clinicians in educational institutions, hospitals, and defense organizations. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.