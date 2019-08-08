Reviewing HEICO Corporation (HEI-A)’s and Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC)’s results

HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) and Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HEICO Corporation 89 8.63 N/A 2.17 48.57 Astrotech Corporation 4 151.55 N/A -2.31 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of HEICO Corporation and Astrotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) and Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEICO Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Astrotech Corporation 0.00% -371% -264%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of HEICO Corporation shares and 14.1% of Astrotech Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 43.81% of Astrotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HEICO Corporation -2.87% 1.57% 19.22% 55.17% 66.76% 67.29% Astrotech Corporation 4.91% 9.72% -32.75% -46.02% -21.34% -43.19%

For the past year HEICO Corporation has 67.29% stronger performance while Astrotech Corporation has -43.19% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors HEICO Corporation beats Astrotech Corporation.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral. The Astro Scientific segment develops, manufactures, and sells chemical analyzers for use in the airport security, military, breath analysis markets, including MMS-1000, a small and low-power desktop analyzer designed for the laboratory market; and OEM-1000, an original equipment manufacturer component that drives the MMS-1000. This segment also develops vaccines and other therapeutics. The Astral segment offers Astral Black ICE, a system targeted mainly towards the black-and-white feature film and television series digitization and restoration markets; Astral Color ICE, a standalone AI software solution that integrates into film scanners to enable color image correction and enhancement; and Astral HDR ICE, high dynamic range solution that upgrades digital and traditional films to the HDR10 standard. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. Astrotech Corporation was founded in 1984 is headquartered in Austin, Texas.