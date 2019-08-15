Reviewing Hecla Mining Company (HL)’s and IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)’s results

Since Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) and IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) are part of the Gold industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hecla Mining Company 2 1.25 N/A -0.13 0.00 IAMGOLD Corporation 3 1.54 N/A -0.24 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Hecla Mining Company and IAMGOLD Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) and IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hecla Mining Company 0.00% -3.7% -2.3% IAMGOLD Corporation 0.00% -4% -2.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.97 beta means Hecla Mining Company’s volatility is 3.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, IAMGOLD Corporation has beta of 0.07 which is 93.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hecla Mining Company is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival IAMGOLD Corporation is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.1. IAMGOLD Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hecla Mining Company.

Analyst Ratings

Hecla Mining Company and IAMGOLD Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hecla Mining Company 2 1 1 2.25 IAMGOLD Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Hecla Mining Company is $2.95, with potential upside of 104.86%. On the other hand, IAMGOLD Corporation’s potential upside is 80.18% and its average price target is $6. The information presented earlier suggests that Hecla Mining Company looks more robust than IAMGOLD Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.7% of Hecla Mining Company shares and 76.8% of IAMGOLD Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Hecla Mining Company’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.7% of IAMGOLD Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hecla Mining Company -7.96% 10.12% -11.06% -28.29% -40.89% -21.61% IAMGOLD Corporation -4.97% 14.15% 22.64% 0.83% -34.95% -1.36%

For the past year IAMGOLD Corporation has weaker performance than Hecla Mining Company

Summary

IAMGOLD Corporation beats Hecla Mining Company on 5 of the 9 factors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, produces, and markets precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders; and lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates to custom smelters and brokers. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island in Southeast Alaska; the Lucky Friday unit located in the Coeur dÂ’Alene mining district in northern Idaho; the Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of north-western Quebec, Canada; and the San Sebastian unit located in the state of Durango, Mexico. The company was founded in 1891 and is based in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interest in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; Westwood gold mine in southwestern QuÃ©bec, Canada; and Sadiola, as well as Yatela gold mines situated in southwest Mali, West Africa. It also holds interests in various exploration projects, including Boto gold project in Senegal; and Pitangui project in Brazil. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.