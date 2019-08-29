Reviewing Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (HEBT)’s and Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)’s results

Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT) and Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT), both competing one another are Diversified Machinery companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 1 2.05 N/A -0.32 0.00 Kornit Digital Ltd. 27 7.16 N/A 0.29 109.09

Demonstrates Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. and Kornit Digital Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. and Kornit Digital Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Kornit Digital Ltd. 0.00% 6% 5%

Liquidity

Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Kornit Digital Ltd. which has a 2.9 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Kornit Digital Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. and Kornit Digital Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Kornit Digital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Kornit Digital Ltd. has a consensus target price of $29, with potential upside of 3.87%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. and Kornit Digital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 1.1% and 87.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 55.19% of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, 3.1% are Kornit Digital Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. -3.26% 25.47% 113.8% 119.35% 3.77% 144.33% Kornit Digital Ltd. 2.63% 3.48% 13.08% 55.92% 72.38% 66.67%

For the past year Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. was more bullish than Kornit Digital Ltd.

Summary

Kornit Digital Ltd. beats Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Hebron Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and installs valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering construction in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings. It also provides pipeline design, installation, construction, ongoing maintenance, and after-sales services. The company offers its fluid equipment and installation services for use the pharmaceutical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries. Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Wenzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Kornit Digital Ltd. designs, develops, and markets digital printing solutions for printed textile industry. It offers direct-to-garment printers from smaller commercial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; Vulcan, a digital substitution for carousel screen printing; Allegro roll to roll printers; QuickP Designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services. The company serves decorators, online businesses, brand owners, and contract printers. Kornit Digital, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel.