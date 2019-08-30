Reviewing Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (HEBT)’s and Its Peers results

Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT) is a company in the Diversified Machinery industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.01% of all Diversified Machinery’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. has 55.19% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.95% 22.96% 10.29%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 397.63M 5.00B 29.76

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.86 1.87 2.58

The rivals have a potential upside of 62.97%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. -3.26% 25.47% 113.8% 119.35% 3.77% 144.33% Industry Average 3.12% 7.83% 15.67% 23.70% 29.52% 33.22%

For the past year Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 1.57 Quick Ratio. Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

Dividends

Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

Hebron Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and installs valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering construction in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings. It also provides pipeline design, installation, construction, ongoing maintenance, and after-sales services. The company offers its fluid equipment and installation services for use the pharmaceutical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries. Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Wenzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.