Reviewing Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (HEBT)’s and Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)’s results

As Diversified Machinery companies, Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT) and Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 1 2.09 N/A -0.32 0.00 Graco Inc. 49 4.59 N/A 1.99 24.20

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. and Graco Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Graco Inc. 0.00% 41.1% 22.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. are 2 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Graco Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Graco Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. and Graco Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.1% and 85.7% respectively. Insiders owned 55.19% of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 1% are Graco Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. -3.26% 25.47% 113.8% 119.35% 3.77% 144.33% Graco Inc. -6.09% -6.57% -5.95% 11.43% 5.93% 14.89%

For the past year Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Graco Inc.

Summary

Graco Inc. beats Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Hebron Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and installs valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering construction in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings. It also provides pipeline design, installation, construction, ongoing maintenance, and after-sales services. The company offers its fluid equipment and installation services for use the pharmaceutical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries. Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Wenzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Graco Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators. This segment also provides paint circulating and supply pumps; paint circulating advanced control systems; plural component coating proportioners; spare parts and accessories; and powder finishing products that coat powder finishing on metals under the Gema name. The Process segment offers pumps that move chemicals, water, wastewater, petroleum, food, and other fluids; pressure valves used in the oil and natural gas industry, other industrial processes, and research facilities; and chemical injection pumping solutions for injection of chemicals into producing oil wells and pipelines. This segment also supplies pumps, hose reels, meters, valves, and accessories for fast oil change facilities, service garages, fleet service centers, automobile dealerships, auto parts stores, truck builders, and heavy equipment service centers; and systems, components, and accessories for the automatic lubrication of bearings, gears, and generators in industrial and commercial equipment, compressors, turbines, and on- and off-road vehicles. The Contractor segment offers sprayers that apply paint and texture to walls, other structures, and ceilings; and highly viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.