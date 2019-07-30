Reviewing Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (HEBT)’s and AMETEK Inc. (NYSE:AME)’s results

Since Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT) and AMETEK Inc. (NYSE:AME) are part of the Diversified Machinery industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 1 1.44 N/A -0.13 0.00 AMETEK Inc. 83 4.17 N/A 3.41 25.17

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. and AMETEK Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. and AMETEK Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% AMETEK Inc. 0.00% 18.3% 9.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. are 2.3 and 2. Competitively, AMETEK Inc. has 1.9 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AMETEK Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. and AMETEK Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 AMETEK Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of AMETEK Inc. is $89, which is potential -1.93% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. and AMETEK Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.4% and 87.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 55.19% of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, 0.4% are AMETEK Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 20% -3.02% -6.36% -34.38% -52.63% 6.22% AMETEK Inc. 0.33% 0.18% 8.89% 15.2% 15.52% 26.69%

For the past year Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. was less bullish than AMETEK Inc.

Summary

AMETEK Inc. beats Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Hebron Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and installs valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering construction in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings. It also provides pipeline design, installation, construction, ongoing maintenance, and after-sales services. The company offers its fluid equipment and installation services for use the pharmaceutical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries. Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Wenzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, and automation markets; instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; and vision systems to inspect surfaces. This segment also provides aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power instruments, data acquisition units, and fuel and fluid measurement systems for the aerospace industry; power quality monitoring and metering devices, industrial battery chargers, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electrical test equipment, and gas turbine sensors; and dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, as well as timing controls and cooking computers for the food service industry. Its Electromechanical Group segment offers thermal management systems, specialty metals, and electrical interconnects; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; engineered electrical connectors and packaging products to protect sensitive electronic devices; floor care and specialty motors; and metal tubing products. This segment also provides high-purity metals, metal strips, shaped wires, and advanced composites for various industrial applications; and motors used in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, industrial blowers, and vacuum cleaners, as well as operates a network of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities. In addition, the company offers clinical and education communication solutions for hospitals, health systems, and educational facilities. AMETEK, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.