Reviewing Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)’s and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s results

Both Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.62 N/A -0.19 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates Heat Biologics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Heat Biologics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Heat Biologics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00

$8 is Heat Biologics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 1,209.33%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. was more bearish than Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.