Reviewing Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)’s and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s results

Both Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|1
|3.62
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Demonstrates Heat Biologics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Heat Biologics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Heat Biologics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$8 is Heat Biologics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 1,209.33%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|23.53%
|1.47%
|-33%
|-49.95%
|-65.01%
|-27.53%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|-7.5%
|-10.61%
|-9.16%
|-11.97%
|0%
|-5.64%
For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. was more bearish than Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.
Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.
