Reviewing Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)’s and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s results

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.20 N/A -0.72 0.00 Teligent Inc. 1 0.56 N/A -0.75 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Heat Biologics Inc. and Teligent Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Heat Biologics Inc. and Teligent Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% -69.9% -49.6% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -84.1% -14.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.13 shows that Heat Biologics Inc. is 113.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Teligent Inc.’s 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

Heat Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 and a Quick Ratio of 5.9. Competitively, Teligent Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Heat Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Teligent Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Heat Biologics Inc. and Teligent Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Heat Biologics Inc.’s upside potential is 1,381.48% at a $8 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Heat Biologics Inc. and Teligent Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.2% and 83.8% respectively. Heat Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.1%. Comparatively, 0.1% are Teligent Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. -14.37% -21.25% -36.55% -44.18% -39.17% -10% Teligent Inc. -0.89% -10.79% -43.54% -72.55% -69.96% -34.88%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Teligent Inc.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats Teligent Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.